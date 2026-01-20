403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump claims Norway controls Nobel Prize
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that Norway effectively controls the Nobel Prize, while downplaying the award and emphasizing his focus on policies he says save lives.
"I don't care about the Nobel Prize," Trump told reporters, despite his long-standing interest in the honor.
In a message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Store, Trump said he no longer felt "an obligation to think purely of Peace" after not receiving the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.
Trump noted that last year’s laureate, Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado, had gifted her Nobel medal to him at the White House. Organizers of the prize had previously clarified that a Peace Prize cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or shared once awarded.
"First of all, a very fine woman felt that I deserved it, and really wanted me to have the Nobel Prize. And I appreciate that. If anybody thinks that Norway doesn't, control the Nobel Prize. They're just kidding. They have a board, but it's controlled by Norway," Trump said.
Although the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prize, operates independently from Norway’s government, Trump dismissed the distinction, stating, "I don't care what Norway says, but I really don't care about that. What I care about is saving lives, and I think I've saved tens of millions of lives."
"I don't care about the Nobel Prize," Trump told reporters, despite his long-standing interest in the honor.
In a message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Store, Trump said he no longer felt "an obligation to think purely of Peace" after not receiving the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.
Trump noted that last year’s laureate, Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado, had gifted her Nobel medal to him at the White House. Organizers of the prize had previously clarified that a Peace Prize cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or shared once awarded.
"First of all, a very fine woman felt that I deserved it, and really wanted me to have the Nobel Prize. And I appreciate that. If anybody thinks that Norway doesn't, control the Nobel Prize. They're just kidding. They have a board, but it's controlled by Norway," Trump said.
Although the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prize, operates independently from Norway’s government, Trump dismissed the distinction, stating, "I don't care what Norway says, but I really don't care about that. What I care about is saving lives, and I think I've saved tens of millions of lives."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment