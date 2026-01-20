403
Trump tells Norwegian PM he doesn’t feel obligated to focus on peace
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has informed Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store that he no longer considers himself required to concentrate exclusively on peace, while once again pressing for American control over Greenland, according to reports.
In a written message addressed to Store, Trump pointed to Norway’s decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize, indicating that this had affected how he now approaches international matters. In the letter, he wrote: "Dear Jonas: Since your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for stopping 8 wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace, although it will always be dominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States," he said.
The contents of the letter later became public and were subsequently confirmed by Norwegian authorities, according to official statements.
In the same correspondence, Trump challenged Denmark’s authority over Greenland, arguing that the territory could not be adequately defended from global powers without direct US involvement. He stated: “Denmark cannot protect this land from Russia or China … The world is not safe unless we have complete and total control of Greenland,” he added.
According to Norwegian officials, the message was sent in response to an earlier joint communication delivered to Trump by Norway’s prime minister and Finland’s president, in which they opposed Washington’s plans to impose higher tariffs on Norway, Finland, and other countries. Explaining that outreach, Store said:
“We pointed out the need to de-escalate the exchange and requested a phone call between President Trump, President Stubb and myself,” Store said.
Store emphasized that Norway’s stance on Greenland has not changed. He reaffirmed: “Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and Norway fully supports the Kingdom of Denmark in this matter,” he said, adding that Oslo also continues to support NATO efforts aimed at maintaining security and stability in the Arctic region.
