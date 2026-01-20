403
Spain announces three days of mourning after fatal train crash
(MENAFN) Spain’s prime minister announced three days of national mourning on Monday following a tragic high-speed train crash in the southern province of Cordoba that left at least 40 people dead.
About 120 passengers were injured in the accident, with 12 remaining in intensive care after two high-speed trains collided near the town of Adamuz, as stated by reports. The regional Andalusian authorities also reported that dozens of people are still missing, and it is unclear if some are among the confirmed fatalities.
Premier Pedro Sanchez said the mourning period began Monday evening and vowed a full investigation into the incident. “We are going to find out the truth, we are going to learn the answer, and when we know it, we will make it known to the public with absolute transparency and clarity,” he said.
Authorities have launched an inquiry through the Railway Accident Investigation Committee, while the rail operator has reportedly ruled out human error as a cause.
The collision occurred around 7:40 pm local time (1840 GMT) when a train traveling from Malaga to Madrid derailed and encroached onto a neighboring track. This caused a second train traveling from Madrid to Huelva to derail as well.
Reports indicate that two carriages of the Alvia train fell down a four-meter embankment, complicating rescue operations.
