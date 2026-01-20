From Fitness To Fashion: Why Vegan Diets Are Gaining Ground

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

With time and changing circumstances, our lifestyles have evolved, and noticeable changes have also been seen in our food choices. In the past, people ate food according to their budget or taste, but today food selection is more dependent on health, fitness, and beauty standards.

Especially the younger generation and showbiz celebrities, in order to maintain their fitness and physical appearance, not only undergo plastic surgery but also follow various types of diets.

Today, we will talk about the vegan diet-what it actually is and how it works.

What Is a Vegan Diet?

According to nutritionist Sajid Iqbal, a vegan diet consists only of vegetables, fresh fruits, and grains. It does not include meat, fish, eggs, milk, or dairy products such as yogurt, butter, lassi, cheese, or ghee. In simple terms, a person who follows a vegan diet is a complete vegetarian.

In a vegan diet, vegetables such as spinach, carrots, tomatoes, turnips, onions, garlic, capsicum, and eggplant are consumed. Fruits include low-fiber options such as pears, peeled apples, mangoes, oranges, peaches, watermelon, melon, and cherries.

Additionally, oats, brown rice, barley, chickpeas, lentils, beans, and dry fruits such as almonds and walnuts are also part of a vegan diet.

Benefits of a Vegan Diet:

The benefits of a vegan diet are quite clear. Being rich in vegetables and fruits, this diet provides vitamins, iron, and other essential nutrients. Since butter and ghee are not used, cholesterol levels remain low, reducing the risk of heart diseases.

A vegan diet also helps in maintaining weight, which lowers the risk of obesity and diabetes. According to some research, this diet may also be effective in reducing the risk of cancer.

Disadvantages of a Vegan Diet:

However, the vegan diet also has some drawbacks. Due to the exclusion of meat, milk, and eggs, the body may suffer from protein and iron deficiencies. This can weaken bones and increase the risk of fractures. Some people may experience headaches, mental fatigue, stress, and constipation.

This diet is especially not suitable for elderly people, as balanced nutrients are essential for their health.

Who Follows a Vegan Diet?:

People adopt a vegan diet for various reasons. Some choose it to maintain fitness, some are naturally vegetarian and do not eat meat or eggs, while others avoid animals and animal-based products altogether. For some individuals, this diet is adopted on the advice of a nutritionist due to specific health conditions.

Guidance from a Nutritionist Is Essential:

Sajid Iqbal says that adopting a vegan diet without professional guidance can be dangerous. If protein and other nutrients become deficient, muscles and bones may weaken, and hair loss can occur.

Therefore, if someone needs to follow a vegan diet, it should always be done under the supervision of a qualified nutritionist.

Should a Vegan Diet Be Continued or Not?

Whether to continue a vegan diet or not depends on an individual's health and nutritional needs. If a person is healthy and all nutritional requirements are being met, this diet can be beneficial.

However, if deficiencies or health issues arise, it is essential to consult a doctor or nutritionist immediately. According to experts, everyone should consume a balanced diet that includes meat, fish, vegetables, fruits, and grains. Before adopting any diet in case of health issues, consulting a certified nutritionist is necessary.