Doha Forum Announces 2026 Theme: 'Redefining Global Trust'

The theme highlights the growing need to reassess long-held assumptions about global cooperation and to chart new pathways for building trust in an increasingly complex international landscape.

To take place in Doha, in December 2026, the Doha Forum 2026 will convene political leaders, policymakers, experts, and practitioners from diverse regions and sectors to explore what it means to redefine trust in today's global context.

Discussions will examine how diplomacy, mediation, credible institutions, and effective cooperation can continue to evolve to meet contemporary realities, bridge divides, and identify practical pathways toward stability, collaboration, and shared prosperity.

Speaking at the Doha Forum panel in Davos, His Excellency Executive Director of Doha Forum Mubarak Ajlan Al Kuwari emphasized the need to move beyond inherited assumptions about trust. "In a world undergoing profound change, trust can no longer be taken for granted or sustained by past assumptions alone," Al Kuwari said. "It must be redefined for contemporary realities - deliberately built, continuously earned, and actively reinforced through inclusive dialogue, credible institutions, and cooperation that delivers tangible outcomes."

In turn, General Manager of Doha Forum Maha Al Kuwari added, "Redefining Global Trust reflects a forward-looking recognition that trust must continuously evolve alongside changing global dynamics. Doha Forum 2026 will provide a global platform for inclusive dialogue, enabling stakeholders to explore new avenues for cooperation, accountability, and responsible leadership."

As global systems face growing demands for fairness, accountability, and representation, "Redefining Global Trust" frames trust not as a given, but as something that must be actively shaped and sustained in response to a rapidly changing world.

Doha Forum is a global platform for dialogue, bringing together world leaders, policymakers, business executives, civil society representatives, and thought leaders to exchange ideas and drive solutions to the most pressing challenges of our time. Guided by the values of integrity, inclusivity, and innovation, Doha Forum promotes open dialogue and diverse perspectives to foster mutual understanding and collective progress.

