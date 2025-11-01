403
Rubio, Bolivia’s President-Elect hold talks to enhance relations
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Bolivia’s President-Elect Rodrigo Paz Pereira on Friday at the State Department to reaffirm the United States’ dedication to strengthening bilateral relations, according to a statement from the department.
Rubio emphasized Washington’s “commitment to a strong partnership with Bolivia rooted in mutual prosperity,” highlighting the goal of fostering cooperation that benefits both countries. The leaders discussed strategies to “broaden and deepen the U.S.-Bolivia relationship for the benefit of the citizens of both nations.”
Rodrigo Paz, representing the center-right Christian Democratic Party (PDC), secured the presidency in a runoff election, winning 54.5% of the vote against conservative former President Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga, who received 45.4%.
Paz, 58, is scheduled to take office on November 8, marking the end of nearly two decades of governance by the leftist Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party.
