Kami Company Introduces The First U.S. Hair Styling Brand Designed Specifically For Asian Men's Hair Types

Kami Company has announced the introduction of its specialized men's hair styling product line, created exclusively to address the long-standing challenges faced by Asian men with thick, coarse, and unruly hair in the United States. The launch marks a significant moment in the men's grooming industry, as it represents the first brand and product collection in the U.S. developed specifically for Asian men's hair types, an area that has been widely overlooked for decades.

For generations, Asian men in the United States have struggled to find hair styling products that genuinely meet their needs. Most products available on the market have traditionally been designed for more common American hair textures, leaving Asian hair types underserved. As a result, many Asian American men have faced recurring issues such as insufficient hold, overly greasy finishes, unnatural shine, or stiff, crunchy results that fail to last throughout the day.

Kami Company was founded to directly address this gap. Built around the lived experience of its founder, the brand was created to provide practical, performance-driven solutions for men who have long felt dismissed by mainstream grooming products. The company's mission is centered on offering strong-hold, natural-looking finishes that work with thick and coarse hair rather than against it.

The brand currently offers three core styling products, each engineered to deliver super-strong hold while maintaining a natural appearance, while serving different styling needs and preferences.

The flagship product, Kami Powder, is a super strong hold styling and texturizing powder designed to provide instant lift, volume, and long-lasting control. It is particularly suited for men seeking matte, lightweight styles with added texture, making it ideal for everyday wear and for those who prefer a natural, non-greasy finish. The powder format allows users to restyle throughout the day while maintaining a clean, dry feel.

Complementing the powder is Kami Clay, a traditional clay-based styling product formulated with a super strong yet flexible hold. Kami Clay is designed for men who want more defined, structured hairstyles while still maintaining movement and adjustability. It is well suited for classic or modern styles that require control without stiffness, avoiding the oily or heavy feel often associated with conventional clays and pomades.

The third product in the lineup, Kami Sea Shield, is a strong hold hybrid combining sea salt spray and hair spray functionality. It is designed for achieving effortless beach waves, messy and textured hairstyles, or clean styles with no flyaways. Kami Sea Shield offers the texture and volume of a sea salt spray with the staying power of a strong hold spray, making it especially suitable for men who want natural-looking movement with reliable all-day control.

All Kami products are built around the same core philosophy: strong hold, natural results, and formulas specifically tailored for Asian men's hair textures. Rather than forcing Asian hair to adapt to products made for other hair types, Kami Company focuses on formulations that respect the density, thickness, and structure unique to Asian hair.

The inspiration behind the brand comes directly from founder Fumiya Sawa, whose personal experience growing up as an Asian American in the U.S. highlighted the lack of effective solutions in the market. Hair styling, he has stated, was one of the most persistent challenges he faced while growing up. After trying dozens of products across multiple categories, he consistently found that none were strong enough, long-lasting enough, or capable of delivering a natural appearance.

Products that did provide hold often resulted in greasy, oily, or crunchy finishes that felt uncomfortable and looked unnatural. This repeated frustration ultimately led Sawa to develop his own formulas, products designed specifically to meet the needs he and many others shared.

In a statement from the founder, Sawa explained the motivation behind the brand and its customer-focused approach:

“As an Asian American growing up in the US, I found myself frustrated with my hair. I've tried dozens of products and all of them failed to meet my needs. Never strong enough or were too greasy and unnatural looking. I discovered that hairstyling products in the US just aren't made for our hair types.

I understand the challenges of styling thick & coarse hair types. I know the frustration of trying so many products just to be let down. So I will always accept returns because I know that users of Kami products will finally be 100% satisfied with the results.”

This commitment to customer satisfaction is a defining part of Kami Company's identity. The brand emphasizes trust, understanding, and confidence, reflecting its belief that men who have struggled for years with ineffective products deserve solutions that work and the reassurance that they can try them risk-free.

Since its inception, Kami Company has focused on helping Asian American men overcome common hair styling challenges by providing products designed from the ground up for their specific needs. The company positions its product line not simply as styling tools, but as solutions born from shared experience and understanding.

Kami products are available through the company's official website, kamipowder, where customers can learn more about the formulations, usage methods, and the brand's philosophy. With its targeted approach and emphasis on natural results, Kami Company aims to redefine how Asian men in the U.S. approach hair styling and personal grooming.

As awareness grows around the need for more inclusive product design within the grooming industry, Kami Company's launch highlights an important shift toward recognizing and addressing diverse hair types that have historically been underserved.

