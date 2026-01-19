Living AI On A Charger Futurizta Tech Introduces Pixy Gan100w With Interactive Display At CES 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)Futurizta Tech today announced the debut of Pixy GaN100W, a compact high-power GaN charger that combines performance, portability, and playful interaction, unveiled at CES 2026. Designed for modern travelers and power users, Pixy GaN100W delivers up to 100W output from a single port, while remaining compact enough for everyday carry.







Built using advanced gallium nitride (GaN) technology, Pixy GaN100W features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, offering flexibility for charging laptops, tablets, smartphones, and accessories. Unlike many multi-port chargers that split output across ports, Pixy GaN100W is capable of delivering up to 100W on a single USB-C port, making it suitable for high-performance laptops and power-hungry devices.

High Power, Compact Form

Staying true to Futurizta Tech's Pixy Series philosophy, Pixy GaN100W is engineered to deliver maximum performance in a minimal footprint. Its compact design makes it ideal for workspaces, travel kits, and everyday use - eliminating the need to carry multiple chargers for different devices.

Whether powering a laptop at full speed or charging multiple devices simultaneously, Pixy GaN100W is designed to handle demanding charging scenarios while maintaining efficiency and thermal stability.







Smart Display with a Playful Twist

Pixy GaN100W features a large TFT display that provides real-time charging information through multiple UI modes, allowing users to easily monitor power output and charging status at a glance.

Adding a distinctive touch to the experience is DIMO, an interactive on-screen mascot that lives on the charger's display. DIMO responds dynamically during use, bringing personality and approachability to an otherwise utilitarian device. This interactive element reflects Futurizta Tech's belief that everyday technology can be both functional and engaging.

“Pixy GaN100W is about more than just raw power,” said Alex Teh, Founder of Futurizta Tech.“We wanted to build a charger that delivers serious performance, travels effortlessly, and still feels fun to use. DIMO brings a sense of character to a device people rely on every day.”

Ready for Global Travel

Designed with frequent travelers in mind, Pixy GaN100W comes with swappable international plug adapters, allowing it to be used across multiple regions worldwide. This all-in-one approach removes the need for separate travel adapters, making Pixy GaN100W a single, global charging solution.







Showcased at CES 2026

Pixy GaN100W is being showcased at CES 2026, where attendees can experience its high-power performance, interactive display, and travel-ready design firsthand.

To learn more visit

About Futurizta Tech

Futurizta Tech is a lifestyle technology company focused on designing compact, multifunctional hardware that simplifies modern life. Through its Pixy Series and modular ecosystems, Futurizta Tech continues to blend performance, design, and personality into everyday tech essentials.

For more details visit

For updates follow Futurizta Tech on Instagram @futuriztatech