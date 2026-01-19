SBU's Center Of Special Operations“A” Destroys $4 Billion Worth Of Enemy Air Defense Systems In 2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this.

In particular, the destruction of the following was recorded:



S-300/S-350/S-400 systems,

Buk-M1/M2 anti-aircraft missile systems,

Pantsir-S1/S2 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems, Tor-M1/M2/M3 anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, Russian radar reconnaissance and guidance systems suffered severe losses.

Among those affected are radar stations and radars that are critical for detecting air targets and air defense operations, including



55Zh6U Nebo-U/Nebo-M radar,

Podlot radar,

Niobium radar,

Kasta-2E2 radar,

Gamma-D radar,

Protivnik-GE radar,

radar equipment from the Buk MLRS,

S-300/S-400, 92N6 radar, and others.

This work had a systemic effect: Corridors were opened in the Russian Federation's multi-layered air defense system, ensuring safe passage for Ukrainian long-range drones deep into enemy territory to military bases, warehouses, airfields, and other military facilities.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Taganrog, the Defense Forces destroyed the production facilities of the Atlant Aero plan, which manufactured Molniya combat and reconnaissance drones and components for Orion UAVs for Russian troops. This is the result of an operation carried out by the Navy with the support of the Center of Special Operations“A” of the Security Service of Ukraine.

