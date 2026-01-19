Von Der Leyen Urges Respect For Greenland, Denmark Sovereignty

MENAFN - IANS) Davos, Jan 20 (IANS) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the sovereignty of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark must be "unequivocally" respected, stressing that the issue is of "utmost importance" to the transatlantic relationship as US tariff threats add fresh strain to ties.

Von der Leyen made the remarks in a post on social media platform X after meeting a bipartisan delegation from the US Congress on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"I also addressed the need to unequivocally respect the sovereignty of Greenland and of the Kingdom of Denmark," she wrote.

On trade, von der Leyen pushed back against the tariff approach, calling transatlantic trade and investment a major asset for both the European Union (EU) and US economies and saying tariffs run counter to shared interests.

Her remarks came as tensions have risen after US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on a group of European countries supporting Greenland, prompting EU officials and member states to consider possible responses while keeping diplomatic channels open.

Earlier, von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa said the EU stood in full solidarity with Denmark and Greenland and warned that tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a "dangerous downward spiral."

European countries are hardening their stance amid growing condemnation across the continent after Trump threatened tariffs on eight European countries in an effort to advance his push to "take over" Greenland, prompting mounting calls for a tough, coordinated European response and for the bloc to deploy its full range of countermeasures.

In a social media post over the weekend, Trump said the United States would impose a 10-per cent tariff from Feb. 1 on goods from eight European countries opposing his ambition to control Greenland. He warned the tariff rate would rise to 25 per cent on June 1 and remain in place until a deal is reached for the "complete and total purchase" of Greenland.