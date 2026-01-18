Saudi Arabia Sends Senior Delegation To Davos Forum

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia, led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, is set to take part in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026, underlining Riyadh's effort to shape global economic and political debates at a time of shifting trade patterns, energy transitions and geopolitical uncertainty.

Officials familiar with the plans said the delegation would include senior figures from economic, investment and energy portfolios, reflecting the breadth of issues Saudi Arabia intends to address at the gathering in Davos. The annual meeting, which draws heads of state, ministers, central bankers and business leaders, is expected to focus on global growth prospects, climate commitments, technological disruption and regional security challenges.

Prince Faisal's participation signals a continuation of Saudi Arabia's diplomatic outreach, as the kingdom positions itself as a bridge between advanced economies and emerging markets. Over the past year, Riyadh has sought to expand its role in international mediation, deepen strategic partnerships and promote economic diversification under Vision 2030. Engagement at Davos offers a platform to reinforce these priorities before a global audience.

According to officials briefed on the agenda, discussions are likely to include energy market stability, investment flows into the Global South, and the evolving architecture of international cooperation. Saudi Arabia remains one of the world's largest oil exporters, yet it has increasingly emphasised its investments in renewable energy, hydrogen projects and downstream industries. Delegation members are expected to highlight progress in these areas while arguing for a balanced transition that safeguards energy security.

Economic diplomacy is set to feature prominently. Saudi Arabia has ramped up foreign direct investment outreach, backed by large-scale public funding vehicles and regulatory reforms aimed at attracting multinational firms. At Davos, ministers and executives are expected to hold bilateral meetings with global business leaders to promote opportunities in infrastructure, tourism, advanced manufacturing and digital services.

The kingdom's presence also comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions across several regions. Saudi Arabia has been active in diplomatic engagement on Middle East stability and broader international issues, positioning dialogue as a cornerstone of its foreign policy. Prince Faisal is expected to participate in panels and closed-door sessions addressing conflict de-escalation, multilateral coordination and the role of middle powers in a fragmented global order.

Analysts note that Saudi Arabia's visibility at the World Economic Forum has grown in recent years, paralleling its expanding economic footprint and diplomatic reach. The delegation's composition typically reflects a deliberate effort to project policy coherence, linking foreign policy objectives with economic reform and investment strategy.

Climate and sustainability discussions are also expected to be central. Saudi Arabia has committed to net-zero emissions by 2060 and has increased spending on carbon management technologies and renewable capacity. Officials are likely to frame these initiatives as pragmatic steps aligned with development needs, while calling for international cooperation on financing and technology transfer.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 is expected to attract thousands of participants from governments, corporations, civil society and academia. For Saudi Arabia, attendance provides an opportunity to reinforce its narrative as a reform-oriented economy and an active diplomatic player, while gauging global sentiment on issues that directly affect its growth and security outlook.

