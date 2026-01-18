Ramadan Souq Opens In Dubai Ahead Of Holy Month

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai has opened its first Ramadan-themed market of 2026 with the launch of Ramadan Souq in Deira, positioning the initiative as both a cultural showcase and a seasonal retail platform ahead of the fasting month expected to begin on February 19, based on astronomical calculations.

The market, located at the Grand Souq in Deira, began welcoming visitors this week and will run until February 15, operating daily from 10am to 10pm. Organisers describe the souq as a curated space bringing together food vendors, household suppliers and gift sellers, with a particular focus on preparations for Hag Al Laila, the mid-Sha'ban celebration traditionally marked by the exchange of sweets and presents among children.

Set within one of Dubai's oldest trading districts, the Ramadan Souq blends commerce with community programming. Alongside stalls selling dates, confectionery, spices, traditional snacks and Ramadan table essentials, the venue hosts live music performances, craft workshops and children's entertainment sessions designed to attract families during the evening hours.

Officials involved in the initiative say the market reflects a broader push to anchor seasonal cultural events in heritage locations rather than enclosed malls. Deira, long regarded as a commercial heart of the city, has in recent years seen renewed attention through heritage-led retail and tourism projects aimed at reinforcing its historical identity while supporting small traders.

Retailers participating in the souq include long-established local merchants as well as small home-grown businesses that typically rely on festive seasons to drive sales. Several vendors said the lead-up to Ramadan remains one of the most important periods of the year, particularly for food products, kitchenware and gift items linked to family gatherings and charitable customs.

See also Dubai World Trade Centre outlines packed first half calendar

The inclusion of Hag Al Laila-themed products is a notable feature of the market. The celebration, observed on the 15th day of Sha'ban, is especially popular among children, who dress in traditional attire and collect sweets from neighbours. By dedicating space to this occasion, organisers are seeking to widen the commercial and cultural calendar ahead of Ramadan rather than concentrating activity solely during the fasting month itself.

Live programming has been scheduled throughout the market's run, with musicians performing traditional and contemporary sets in the evenings, while daytime workshops focus on handicrafts, calligraphy and decorative arts associated with Ramadan. Children's areas feature storytelling sessions and interactive games, reinforcing the family-oriented positioning of the event.

Dubai's wider retail sector typically records a seasonal uplift in the weeks preceding Ramadan, driven by advance grocery purchases, home preparations and gifting. Market analysts note that themed pop-up markets have become an increasingly popular way to channel this demand while offering experiences that differ from conventional shopping environments.

The timing of the souq also aligns with expectations for Ramadan to begin around February 19, subject to moon sighting. Astronomical projections are often used by organisers and retailers to plan logistics, staffing and stock levels, even though the official start date is confirmed closer to the time.

By closing on February 15, the Ramadan Souq is designed to capture early shoppers while avoiding overlap with the first days of fasting, when consumer behaviour tends to shift toward evening-focused activities and reduced daytime footfall.

City officials have framed the market as a pilot that could inform future seasonal events, particularly those tied to religious and cultural milestones. If visitor numbers and trader participation meet expectations, similar souqs could be introduced in other heritage districts during key periods of the calendar.

See also Nikken Sekkei sets design tone for Trump Tower Dubai

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.