ARDT LAWSUIT INFORMATION: Important Ardent Health, Inc. Securities Class Action Deadline Approaching For Investors Seeking Recovery Contact BFA Law By March 9

Investors have until March 9, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Ardent Health securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. It is captioned Postiwala v. Ardent Health, Inc., et al., No. 3:26-cv-00022.

Why is Ardent Health Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Ardent Health and its affiliates operate acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities. A critical aspect of Ardent Health's operations is the collection of accounts receivable and the framework by which Ardent Health determines the collectability of such accounts. According to the lawsuit, Ardent Health stated that it employed an active monitoring process to determine the collectability of its accounts receivable, and that this process included“detailed reviews of historical collections” as a“primary source of information.”

As alleged, in truth, Ardent Health did not primarily rely on“detailed reviews of historical collections” in determining collectability of accounts receivable, but instead“utilized a 180-day cliff at which time an account became fully reserved.” This allowed Ardent Health to report higher amounts of accounts receivable during the Class Period, and delay recognizing losses on uncollectable accounts. The lawsuit alleges that Ardent Health's purported misrepresentations are a violation of the federal securities laws.

Why did Ardent Health's Stock Drop?

On November 12, 2025, after market hours, Ardent Health revealed it had completed“hindsight evaluations of historical collection trends” that resulted in a $43 million decrease in revenue for the quarter. Ardent Health also revealed that it increased its professional liability reserves by $54 million because of“adverse prior period claim developments” resulting from a set of claims between 2019 and 2022“as well as consideration of broader industry trends.”

This news caused the price of Ardent Health stock to drop $4.75 per share, or more than 33%, from a closing price of $14.05 per share on November 12, 2025, to $9.30 per share on November 13, 2025.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Ardent Health, you may have legal options

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

