Kerala Sets Course For Future Skills Signing Mou Linking Academia, Industry And Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 18 (IANS) In a significant push to future-proof its workforce and strengthen its skill development ecosystem, Kerala has unveiled a major collaborative initiative bringing together national and academic institutions.

A coaching institute, a Gujarat-based university, and Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala have signed a landmark tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch advanced, industry-oriented training programmes in the state.

The agreement will be implemented at the ASAP Community Skill Park in Kalamassery, positioning Kochi as a key centre for high-end skill training aligned with global workforce demands.

The MoU was formally exchanged in the presence of the Governor of Kerala, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, underscoring the state's institutional backing for next-generation skill development.

The agreement was signed by Usha Titus, Chief Managing Director of ASAP Kerala, among others.

Adding to the stature of the event, former Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences, attended the programme, reflecting the wider national and cross-sectoral relevance of the initiative.

The collaboration seeks to bridge the persistent gap between academic instruction and real-world industry requirements.

While conventional education systems focus largely on theoretical foundations, the rapidly evolving job market increasingly values practical competence, adaptability, and problem-solving capabilities.

This partnership is designed to directly address that shift.

Training under the MoU will concentrate on three strategic and future-critical sectors: Semiconductor Technologies, Biomedical Services, and Renewable Energy.

The programmes will integrate academic depth with hands-on, application-driven learning, ensuring participants emerge job-ready and globally competitive.

Officials associated with the initiative noted that the partnership marks a conscious move away from degree-centric education toward capability-based development.

By aligning skill training with emerging technologies and industry needs, Kerala aims to foster innovation, enhance employability, and position itself as a national hub for advanced skill development in the years ahead.