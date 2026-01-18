Tragedy At Palamedu Jallikattu: 66-Year-Old Succumbs To Injuries

Man Dies After Jallikattu Event

A 66-year-old resident of Mel Anuppanadi, Madurai, passed away on Sunday due to injuries sustained at a Jallikattu event, officials said.

The death occurred two days after the man, identified as Selvaraj, had attended the event held at Palamedu on Friday, where a rope from a bull became entangled around his leg, causing him to fall and sustain a head injury.

Madurai SP BK Arvind told ANI that Selvaraj was undergoing treatment at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital but succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention. "The deceased has been kept in the mortuary at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for further post-mortem examination," the SP added. Further details in the case are awaited.

Safety Measures and Assurances

Earlier on Friday, the District Collector of Madurai had said, "On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, the Commercial Tax and Registration Minister has just flagged off the event. We have given the maximum number of bulls and bull tamers the opportunity to participate in this major event. All safety measures have already been established. Around 25 Animal Husbandry doctors have already started examining the bulls."

He added that in case any bull tamers sustain injuries, a high-level team of 11 specialists from Madurai Medical College Hospital has been constituted to provide immediate medical assistance. "For bull tamers, if there are any injuries, to expedite immediate medical assistance, we have constituted a high-level team comprising 11 specialists from Madurai Medical College Hospital. So all standard operating procedures are in place. We are looking forward to an entertaining and safe Jallikattu. No major casualties or any severe injuries have been reported," Madurai District Collector added.

CM Stalin Attends Alanganallur Jallikattu

Stalin arrived in Alanganallur, in Madurai district, on Saturday to witness the traditional Jallikattu event, celebrated as part of the Mattu Pongal festivities. He announced that the person who tames the most bulls in the traditional Jallikattu competition will be offered a suitable government job in the Animal Husbandry Department.

Addressing the event in Alanganallur, "Madurai is a land where valour has flourished. Under the Dravidian administration, we have built the Kalaignar Centenary Library and the Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Madurai. This is a great achievement. In the traditional Jallikattu competition, the person who tames the most bulls will be offered a suitable government job in the Animal Husbandry Department," he said.

About Jallikattu

Jallikattu, also known as sallikkattu, is a traditional sport of Tamil Nadu celebrated on the third day of Pongal (Mattu Pongal). The name is coined from two words, Jalli (silver and gold coins) and Kattu (tied). A bull is let loose among a crowd, and whoever tames it will get the coins tied to its horn.

Participants in the sport try to hold onto the animal's hump to stop it. Sometimes, they run along with the bull. Pulikulam or Kangayam is the breed of bulls used for the sport. The bulls which win in the festival are in high demand in the market and fetch the highest price. (ANI)

