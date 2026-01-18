Gustakh Ishq To Tere Ishk Mein: 17 New Movies & Web Series Releasing On OTT This Week

Just like every week, OTT platforms are ready to entertain audiences with fresh content from January 19 to January 25, 2026. This week, viewers can enjoy 9 new movies and 8 web series across platforms. Check the complete release list here.



Directed by Vibhu Puri, this film stars Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie was released in theaters on November 28, 2025.



Released in theaters on Dec 25, 2025, this film stars Kiccha Sudeep and is directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa.



Directed by Milap Zaveri, this film features Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani. It was released on November 21, 2015.



Directed by Aanand L. Rai, this film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.



This series is created by Arunabh Kumar and features actors like Shriya Saran, Gopal Datt, and Nakuul Mehta.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (American fantasy drama series):Jan 19 (Jio Hotstar) Them (American supernatural horror film):Jan 19 (Jio Hotstar) A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (American romantic fantasy film):Jan 20 (Netflix) Queer Eye Season 10 (American reality series):Jan 21 (Netflix) Steel (British thriller series):Jan 21 (Prime Video) 45 (Kannada fantasy action film):Jan 23 (Zee5) Afterburn (American post-apocalyptic action film):Jan 23 (Lionsgate Play) Chikatilo (Russian crime drama series):Jan 23 (Prime Video) Kalipotaka (Bengali crime thriller series):Jan 23 (Zee5) Mel Brooks: The 99-Year-Old Man (Documentary series):Jan 23 (Jio Hotstar) Sirai (Tamil crime courtroom drama film):Jan 23 (Zee5) It's Not Like That (American drama series):Jan 25 (Prime Video)