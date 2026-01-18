Mandaviya Pedals Fit India Vision From Gondal As 'Sundays On Cycle' Marks 57Th Edition

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) The 57th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle unfolded across the country on Sunday, once again drawing citizens from all walks of life into a shared celebration of fitness and sustainability. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya spearheaded the movement in Gondal near Rajkot, while Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy led the Hyderabad leg of the event, which saw participation from over 1,000 cyclists.

Launched in December 2024, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has rapidly evolved into a nationwide people's movement, uniting communities across more than two lakh locations and engaging over 22 lakh participants so far.

In Gondal, around 250 cyclists turned up in high spirits, reinforcing the initiative's growing grassroots appeal. Sharing his thoughts on social media, Mandaviya wrote,“To make India fit, we have to participate in Sundays on Cycle.”

Interacting with participants, the Union Minister heard firsthand accounts of how cycling has strengthened community bonds. Hiten Patel, a 48-year-old businessman, said regular group cycling had become an integral part of his life over the past three months.“It keeps us energised and connected in the midst of busy schedules,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya underlined cycling's universal appeal and environmental benefits.“Cycling is an ideal form of exercise for all age groups. It not only improves health but also reduces carbon footprints. When people come together to cycle, it builds a sense of community that is vital for a healthy society,” he said.

Emphasising the larger national vision, he added that a physically and mentally fit population is essential to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat, as envisioned by PM Modi.

"A country is only as strong as its citizens. If we have to create a Viksit Bharat of our dreams, we will have to ensure that every Indian is at their best physical and mental fitness so that everyone can contribute to the development of the nation. This is the vision that Honourable Prime Minister Modi has for us." He said.

In Hyderabad, the event at Gachibowli Stadium was attended by prominent dignitaries and sporting icons, including badminton legend and Dronacharya Awardee Pullela Gopichand, Arjuna Award-winning shooter Esha Singh, and Paralympic bronze medallist Deepthi Jeevanji. Several athletes, Fit India Ambassadors and cycling leaders were felicitated for their contributions to promoting fitness.

Speaking at the venue, G. Kishan Reddy highlighted the need to consciously reintroduce physical activity into modern lifestyles, echoing the Prime Minister's call to combat obesity, lifestyle diseases and mental stress through daily movement.

"A Healthy India is our Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi's ultimate goal, and through the Fit India Mission, we are working to reverse the health issues caused by modern lifestyles. Today, changes in our diet, lack of physical activity, and environmental factors are leading to rising obesity and mental stress," he said

"To combat this, the Prime Minister has even called on citizens to reduce cooking oil consumption. We must remember that while technology has made life easier, it has reduced the physical labour that kept previous generations healthy; we must consciously reintegrate movement into our daily lives," he added

Pullela Gopichand praised the consistency and scale of the initiative, calling it a testament to the leadership of PM Modi and the Sports Minister.“Sustaining such a movement for 57 weeks across lakhs of locations shows how sport and fitness can drive personal and national growth,” he said.

The Hyderabad event also featured Zumba, yoga, rope skipping, Kudo martial arts and Mallakhamb demonstrations, creating a vibrant fitness carnival atmosphere.

Launched on August 29, 2019, the Fit India Movement aims to make physical activity a way of life and bring about lasting behavioural change. Sundays on Cycle continues to advance this mission while aligning with the Prime Minister's call of 'Fitness Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz' and promoting eco-friendly, low-carbon living.