US Man Tired Of Life In America Wants To Settle In Delhi, Reddit Post Goes Viral

A US citizen has spoken openly about being exhausted by the fast-paced lifestyle and social issues in America. His Reddit post, in which he says he wants to spend the rest of his life in India, particularly in Delhi, has gone viral on social media. The man, in his thirties, previously worked in the television industry and has taken early retirement. In the post, he says he is fed up with the challenges of life in the US and is seeking a more peaceful change

Indian Food and Women

He has some specific reasons for choosing Delhi as his new place of residence. He primarily points to the food. He emphasizes his great interest in Indian dishes. Currently, many Indian employees work at the company he runs. Through his interactions with them, he believes that Indian culture has become a part of his life. He has also openly shared his special interest in Indian women in the post.

White Guy Move to Delhi?byu/PuzzleheadedSea6368 indelhi

Delhi, Less Safe According to Netizens

Reddit users have shared varied responses below his post. While some mocked, "Your skin color might even change due to the air pollution in Delhi," others warned, "It will be difficult to find safety and peace in Delhi compared to America." However, there are also many who believe that Delhi is a good place to enjoy Indian food and diverse culture. In any case, a major discussion is taking place under the post about how practical it is for a foreigner to build a new life in Delhi.