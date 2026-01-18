403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordanian police arrest two suspects in assault on reporter
(MENAFN) Police in Jordan announced on Saturday that they have detained two individuals suspected of attacking reporter Faisal Tamimi in Zarqa the previous day, according to official statements.
“A special investigation team worked for 24 hours to identify and locate the suspects,” Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said. Both suspects are now being questioned and will be handed over to the judiciary for further legal proceedings.
Tamimi was reportedly attacked outside his home by two masked men wielding blunt objects.
He was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition, Sartawi added.
Jordan Press Association (JPA) President Tareq Momani condemned the assault, emphasizing that the association is closely following the case. He described Tamimi as a professional journalist specializing in economic reporting and editor-in-chief of Al Maqar Electronic Website, noting that the reporter had no known enemies or threats prior to the attack.
Video footage circulating on social media shows two hooded men carrying large wooden bars approaching a parked vehicle. A man holding a child was seen trying to protect the child while confronting the attackers. After a brief struggle, the two men struck him on the head with the bars.
“A special investigation team worked for 24 hours to identify and locate the suspects,” Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said. Both suspects are now being questioned and will be handed over to the judiciary for further legal proceedings.
Tamimi was reportedly attacked outside his home by two masked men wielding blunt objects.
He was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition, Sartawi added.
Jordan Press Association (JPA) President Tareq Momani condemned the assault, emphasizing that the association is closely following the case. He described Tamimi as a professional journalist specializing in economic reporting and editor-in-chief of Al Maqar Electronic Website, noting that the reporter had no known enemies or threats prior to the attack.
Video footage circulating on social media shows two hooded men carrying large wooden bars approaching a parked vehicle. A man holding a child was seen trying to protect the child while confronting the attackers. After a brief struggle, the two men struck him on the head with the bars.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment