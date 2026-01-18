Qatar International Food Festival 2026 Celebrates Cross-Cultural Collaboration Through Gastronomy

The Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) 2026, organised by Visit Qatar, is the first major event of the Qatar-Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture, showcasing how gastronomy celebrates shared traditions, techniques, and stories.

QIFF 2026 will host award-winning chefs from Canada and Mexico whose work reflects deep cultural roots, contemporary craftsmanship, and a commitment to community-centred food traditions.

From Mexico, chef Esdras Ochoa, known as the Taco King, will feature in the opening ceremony, the Cooking Studio, and the QIFF Ring, alongside chef Lupita Vidal, who will take part in both the Cooking Studio and the QIFF Ring. Canada's participation will be led by chef Christian Gosselin (sous executive chef, Rosewood), who will represent Canada in the opening ceremony and the QIFF Ring, with chefs Eric Chong and Andy Hay appearing in the Cooking Studio.

Mohammed al-Kuwari, Years of Culture adviser on Latin America and Qatar's former ambassador to Mexico, said:“I have always had a deep personal love for Mexican food, its flavours and the stories, memories, and emotions embedded in it. When people share a meal together, barriers disappear very quickly.

“Food creates connection faster than words, and it reminds us how much we have in common. At QIFF, seeing chefs from Mexico and Canada cook side-by-side with our culinary community in Qatar is a powerful reminder that culture lives at the table, in conversation, and in the friendships that begin over food.”

Chef Vidal, an acclaimed ambassador of cuisine from the Tabasco region and one of Mexico's most celebrated research-driven chefs, will represent Mexico's culinary heritage. Through her philosophy of agua y humo (water and smoke), Vidal preserves ancestral cooking techniques and elevates the voices of traditional producers and communities. Her participation at QIFF offers audiences rare insight into the diversity of Mexican gastronomy.

Chef Ochoa is internationally recognised as a pioneer of contemporary Mexican street food and taco culture. From founding influential taquerias in Los Angeles to leading global culinary collaborations, Ochoa brings a spirit of authenticity, creativity, and cultural storytelling that reflects the movement of people, traditions, and flavours across borders.

Among the featured Canadian participants is chef Gosselin, a distinguished chef with more than two decades of international culinary experience across North America and the Middle East.

Gosselin is known for his respect for ingredient-driven cuisine and his interest in sustainability and local sourcing, values that resonate strongly with Qatar's evolving food culture Another Canadian participant is chef Hay, best known for turning East Coast comfort food into fun, approachable recipes with a big personality.

A self-taught cook from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, he first gained national attention on MasterChef Canada after leaving a career in tech.

From Canada's innovative culinary scene, chef Chong, one of the country's most exciting young chefs and a Michelin-recognised restaurateur, will showcase a cuisine shaped by heritage, experimentation, and multicultural identity. His work reflects how modern Canadian gastronomy continues to evolve through dialogue between cultures, techniques, and personal history.