Qatar's Largest Fishing Contest At Old Doha Port From March 25-27

Qatar's largest fishing competition, alongside the fishing exhibition, is set to return to Old Doha Port this March, offering prizes worth more than QR600,000, including cars.

At a press conference yesterday, Old Doha Port also announced a partnership agreement with Teyseer Motors WLL, which will serve as the exclusive sponsor of the first awards for the third edition of the fishing competition. The partnership follows a landmark year for the competition, which witnessed a remarkable turnout of 578 participants across 132 teams.

Old Doha Port and Teyseer officials at the press conference yesterday. PICTURES: Thajudheen

The fishing competition will take place from March 25 to 27, with the awards ceremony scheduled on March 28. Participating teams will set sail from Old Doha Port, competing over three days to catch the largest kingfish (kan'ad) in Qatar's waters.

The competition invites fishing enthusiasts to catch the kingfish (kan'ad), a prized regional catch. Organised in collaboration with the Doha Marine Sports Club, the competition reflects Qatar's deep-rooted fishing traditions through a modern, competitive format.

The grand prize winner will receive a Tank 500, second place a Tank 300, and third place a Haval H9, all provided by Teyseer Motors WLL with additional cash and in-kind prizes awarded to the top 10 teams, marking the competition's most valuable prize offering since its launch.

In a press statement, Old Doha Port CEO Engineer Mohammed Abdulla al-Mulla said:“The fishing competition is fundamentally about supporting fishermen and preserving a tradition that sits at the heart of Qatar's identity. By recognising skill and local talent, Old Doha Port aims to honour the fishing community while ensuring these traditions continue to thrive in a modern, competitive setting. Our partnership with Teyseer Motors further strengthens this commitment.”

Participants will set sail from Old Doha Port for the first three days of the competition for a full day at sea. Each team will submit a video documenting their largest catch, including the fishing process, boat registration, and weight verification.

The deadline for video submissions will be announced by the judging committee on the second day of the competition.

On March 28, participants will gather at Old Doha Port for live fish weighing and verification, followed by the awards ceremony held during the fishing exhibition. Winners will be determined by the weight of their top kingfish catch, with the first valid submission used as a tie-breaker where applicable. The top 10 teams will be awarded.

Teams must be led by a Qatari captain (nukhatha), though residents and fishing enthusiasts from GCC countries may join as team members. Registration requires submitting a completed entry form, valid identification for all team members, and a valid boat registration.

Further details regarding registration openings, contact numbers and the registration website will be announced in the coming period.