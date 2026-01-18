Top Experts To Attend Sidra Medicine's Paediatric Conference From Tomorrow

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Sidra Medicine will host the 10th edition of its Qatar Paediatric Emergency Medicine (QPEM 2026), international conference from Friday focusing on the realities of paediatric emergency care.

“From its early years, QPEM has evolved from a teaching forum into a platform that actively supports research, quality improvement, and knowledge translation. The conference encourages participants to present original work, audits, and system-level innovations grounded in real clinical environments,” Dr Syed Huda, attending physician and education lead at Emergency Department, Sidra Medicine and the scientific committee chairman of the conference told Gulf Times.

Dr Huda noted that discussions at the virtual conference taking place from January 16-18 will centre on high-risk, low-frequency emergencies such as complex paediatric airway management, trauma, sepsis and sudden cardiac or metabolic collapse.

“Beyond clinical knowledge, there is strong emphasis on team leadership, human factors, patient safety and decision-making under pressure, recognising that outcomes in paediatric emergencies are shaped as much by systems and teamwork as by individual expertise. QPEM 2026 also addresses the challenges faced by rapidly growing health systems, including overcrowding, resource variability and the need for reliable resuscitation performance across multidisciplinary teams,” explained Dr Huda. According to Dr Huda, by bringing together clinicians, educators, and researchers, QPEM facilitates collaboration across institutions and disciplines, allowing ideas tested locally to be refined, evaluated, and shared regionally.

“Importantly, QPEM places value on applied research work that informs practice, improves patient flow, strengthens resuscitation systems, and enhances team performance, ensuring that knowledge generated at the conference has practical impact beyond the lecture hall,” he said.

The physician stated that the most significant impact of QPEM has been the development of a shared paediatric emergency care culture across the region.

“Over time, the conference has helped standardise approaches to paediatric resuscitation, strengthen interprofessional collaboration, and elevate expectations around safety, leadership, and preparedness. It has contributed to workforce development by supporting trainees, fellows, nurses, and allied health professionals, while also creating a professional network that continues well beyond the conference itself.”

He remarked that Sidra Medicine advances paediatric care by combining tertiary clinical services with education, research, and system leadership.

“As a dedicated women's and children's hospital, it provides highly specialised care for complex paediatric conditions while also serving as a national referral centre. Beyond direct patient care, Sidra Medicine plays a critical role in training the paediatric and emergency workforce, developing clinical pathways, and contributing to international research collaborations.

“Its model is intentionally outward-looking, sharing expertise, supporting regional capability building, and aligning care delivery with global best practices adapted to local needs,” added Dr Huda.

Sidra Medicine QPEM 2026 emergency care