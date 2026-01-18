Genmab Reports Mixed Results From Late-Stage Trial Of Lymphoma Drug

Genmab A/S (GMAB) said on Friday that its late-stage trial evaluating drug Epcoritamab demonstrated an improvement in progression-free survival in certain patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

However, the study demonstrated an overall survival which did not meet statistical significance, the company said.

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common and aggressive type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a blood cancer involving rapid growth of large B-lymphocytes in the lymphatic system, lymph nodes, and other organs, often presenting as fast-growing masses or swollen nodes with symptoms like fever, night sweats, and weight loss.

The company said it intends to now engage with regulatory authorities to discuss the next steps for the drug together with its partner AbbVie.

Shares of GMAB fell 4% at the time of writing.

