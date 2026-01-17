403
UN Says Quarter of Venezuela's Population Needs Urgent Aid
(MENAFN) The United Nations issued an alarming assessment Friday, revealing that a quarter of Venezuela's population now depends on humanitarian relief to survive.
Speaking at a press briefing, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq referenced data from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), detailing ongoing relief operations throughout the nation. The UN and its "partners continue to deliver aid across the country. This includes food, school meals, health care and psychosocial support."
Relief coordination extends beyond direct assistance, Haq explained. "We also continue to coordinate with authorities, monitor humanitarian needs nationwide and inform people about the humanitarian services available to them," he stated.
The crisis has left countless Venezuelan households struggling without dependable resources, Haq emphasized. Current assessments indicate that "one in four people in Venezuela needs humanitarian assistance."
Haq issued an urgent appeal to international contributors, stressing the critical need to fund "life-saving aid" operations. The 2025 humanitarian response strategy requires "just over $600 million" to address the country's severe needs.
However, funding remains drastically insufficient. "In 2025, the response plan was only 17% funded, one of the lowest globally," Haq revealed, underscoring the dire gap between required resources and available support.
