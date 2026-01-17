Search Continues For Missing Kerala Tourist In Arunachal's Frozen Sela Lake For 2Nd Day

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Jan 17 (IANS) The search operation for a missing Kerala tourist continued for the second day on Saturday in the frozen Sela Lake in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, officials said.

A police official in Itanagar said that seven tourists from Kerala had arrived in Tawang on Friday via Guwahati to visit the popular tourist destination of Sela Lake.

The body of one tourist was recovered on Friday, while another tourist was rescued alive. Search operations are underway to trace the third tourist, Mahadev M. (24), who remains missing, the official added.

The Indian Army, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are jointly conducting the search operation.

Defence spokesman Lt Colonel Mahendra Rawat said that the Army, in coordination with the police and the civil administration, on Friday retrieved two tourists from the frozen Sela Lake, one of whom was found dead.

Search operations to locate the third missing tourist began on Friday itself. He said that Sela Lake, located at an altitude of approximately 13,700 feet above mean sea level, remains frozen during this time of the year.

"During their visit, one tourist reportedly moved towards the centre of the frozen lake, where the ice gave way, causing him to be submerged. Two other tourists attempted a rescue but were also submerged in the freezing waters," Lt Col Rawat said.

On receiving information, an Indian Army rescue team from the Gajraj Corps was immediately mobilised. Despite extreme weather conditions, sub-zero temperatures and the challenges of operating in a high-altitude area, Army divers, along with the police and civil administration, conducted prompt rescue operations.

"One individual was revived after receiving immediate medical assistance, while another was found dead. Search operations for the third missing tourist are continuing," the defence spokesman said.

All remaining tourists have been safely accommodated at Army camps in the area and are being provided with necessary care and assistance.

Reiterating its commitment to humanitarian assistance, the Army advised visitors to strictly follow guidelines issued by the civil administration.

Meanwhile, Tawang District Superintendent of Police D.W. Thongon once again urged tourists to adhere to advisories issued by the district administration.

"Warning signboards have been installed at Sela and Shungatser, clearly cautioning tourists not to enter frozen lakes. Visitors must strictly follow all advisories for their own safety," the district police chief said.

Sela Lake is the most famous of the two scenic lakes located near the Sela mountain pass.

Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district has numerous high-altitude lakes, with locals claiming that as many as 108 lakes are spread across the district, particularly along its eastern and northern borders.