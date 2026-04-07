Bihar: Ex-Kishanganj DSP Suspended In Disproportionate Assets Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 7 (IANS) In a major administrative action, the Bihar Police has suspended former Kishanganj DSP Gautam Kumar with immediate effect.

The Home Department has also initiated departmental proceedings against him.

An official notification issued by the Home Department confirmed the suspension, bringing an end to speculation that had been building since earlier reports of action against the officer.

During the suspension period, his headquarters have been designated as the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Champaran Range, Bettiah.

The action follows a probe by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU), which had earlier removed Gautam Kumar from his post as SDPO Kishanganj and attached him to police headquarters.

On April 6, he was questioned for nearly five hours at the EOU office in Patna.

The case pertains to allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

On March 31, 2026, EOU teams conducted raids at multiple locations linked to Gautam Kumar in Kishanganj, Patna, and Purnea.

Investigations revealed that he had allegedly amassed assets exceeding his known income by over 60 percent.

Officials stated that properties were purchased not only in his own name but also in the names of his wife, mother-in-law, and other associates.

There are also suspicions of benami assets worth over Rs 80 crore.

According to official records, prima facie evidence indicates disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 1.94 crore (approximately 60.27% above known income).

The suspension has been ordered under Rule 9(1)(a) & (c) of the Bihar Government Servants (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 2005.

The case has been registered as Economic Offences Police Station Case No. 03/2026, dated March 29, 2026, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Departmental proceedings against Gautam Kumar will commence shortly.

During the suspension period, he will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per Rule 10 of the applicable service rules.

Authorities have indicated that further legal and departmental action will follow based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.