AI Summit Protest Case: IYC Leader Manish Sharma's Bail Plea Opposed

Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a reply to the anticipatory bail plea of Manish Sharma, who is incharge of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC). Delhi Police opposed the bail plea. Manish Sharma has filed an anticipatory bail plea in view of 7 days notice issued to him on April 2 by the Delhi police in the AI Summit Protest case of February 20. Now Delhi police want to arrest Manish Sharma.

Earlier, he was granted interim Anticipatory bail and directed to join and co-operate in the investigation carried out by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. Police said that Manish Sharma is not cooperating in the investigation. Additional Sessions Judge (ASG) Amit Bansal listed the matter for arguements on Wednesday after the filing of the reply by Delhi Police.

Advocates Roopesh Singh Bhadauria, Chitwan Godara and Sumit Rawat appeared for Manish Sharma. Patiala House Court on March 20 granted interim anticipatory bail to Manish Sharma in the AI summit protest case. He is directed to join the investigation tomorrow. In case of his arrest, Delhi police will give him a 7-day notice, the court had said. He is seeking anticipatory bail after the Delhi Police issued a notice to him.

Police Allege 'Conspiracy to Malign Country'

He is alleged key conspirator of the protest carried out at AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam on February 20. While opposing the bail plea, ASG DP Singh had argued that Manish Sharma is the Incharge of the Indian Youth Congress. He is the key conspirator who had a meeting with other co-accused persons. This protest, which brought bad name to the country, was organised in the presence of Foreign dignitaries.

Arguments on Protest Legality

ASG D P Singh had submitted that the AI summit was for the signing of a declaration by more than 100 countries, including the EU, on AI. ASG had submitted that in this case, there was a restriction as foreign dignitaries were present during the Summit. He further submitted that there are 3 conditions under which protests can be organised with permission, at the designated place, and only a peaceful protest can be carried out. It was also submitted that a protest cannot be carried out where a restriction is imposed. Protests are organised where restriction is not imposed, ASG argued. They were organised at a designated place where a restriction is not imposed.

It was further submitted that a recce was carried out on February 16, 17, and 18, and a protest was carried out on February 20. ASG had also referred to CCTV footage of a restaurant where 4 accused were doing meeting. Manish Sharma called Siddharth Avdhoot. " There is a Conspiracy of disrespecting and maligning the country," ASG had said.

Custodial Interrogation Sought

He also submitted that custody of Manish Sharma was required as the other accused persons mentioned his name in their statements. There were 16 people at the spot, 12 people were protesting, and 4 were doing photography. Police had arrested 4 people from the spot, ASG had submitted. Manish Sharma had a meeting with the accused persons, he added. ASG had further submitted that custodial interrogation of Manish Sharma is required to confront him with the material collected during the investigation and to unearth the larger Conspiracy.

He is the key conspirator. He also submitted that protests are not allowed at the place and the route where foreign dignitaries are passing through. Foreign dignitaries were present at the AI Summit. There is also an order of the court that a protest cannot be carried out at any other place except Jantar Mantar, the Prosecution had said. (ANI)

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