Maharashtra's $1T Economy Vision Key To Viksit Bharat: Governor Varma

Maharashtra's Crucial Role in 'Viksit Bharat'

As a leading contributor to India's economy and largest contributor to direct taxes, Maharashtra plays a pivotal role in advancing India's aspiration of becoming 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 through industrial strength, innovation, and human capital development, said Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Maharashtra.

While addressing the 'FICCI Foundation Day' event, he said, "Maharashtra's $1 trillion economy vision reflects its ambition to emerge as a global hub for manufacturing, services, innovation, and inclusive growth. As the constitutional head of the State, my office has consistently emphasized the importance of industry participation, innovation, and investment in addressing complex public challenges."

FICCI's Enduring Partnership and Future Goals

He further highlighted that FICCI has had the distinction of witnessing pre - independence and post-independence changes in terms of regulatory control and post liberalization, market led growth. The Federation's contribution in making Mumbai, the economic power engine of the country has been commendable. "In its 99 years of journey FICCI has empowered countless entrepreneurs, witnessed success stories and even faced challenges," he added.

The Governor emphasized the important role that FICCI will play in the journey towards becoming Viksit Bharat. "Under the guidance and leadership of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, India is advancing towards becoming a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047. FICCI should continue to stand as a trusted partner in achieving this goal. The success of 'Viksit Bharat' rests on the foundation of 'Viksit States'," he added.

Addressing Global Economic Headwinds

The Governor also urged FICCI to collaborate with the state and its universities to create a constructive platform for dialogue, partnership, and implementation across priority areas of socio-economic development. "The Federation is entering its Centenary year at a critical global juncture. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has already impacted on the economies of nearly all countries in varying degrees. While our governments are taking all necessary measures to safeguard India's interests- particularly in energy security - it would be both timely and appropriate for FICCI to commission comprehensive studies assessing the overall impact of the conflict on different sectors of the Indian economy. We need to find out how we can mitigate the suffering of the poorest and the marginalised people, who are getting affected by the war," he added.

Industry Leaders on Seizing the Moment

Addressing the 'Special Session' at Foundation Day, Uday Kotak, Founder and Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank while emphasizing the role of FICCI in India's economic journey said, "History is made at turning points, and India is at one such moment. We (industry) must seize this opportunity and do so with a sense of urgency and purpose, the very same spirit with which FICCI was founded in 1927, and which Mahatma Gandhi ji believed made it an institution for nation-building in 1931."

Push for 'Middle Manufacturing'

Kotak further urged the industry to invest more in research and innovation. India has established itself by creating world class manufacturing companies and manufacturing capability for India. "But the biggest area where FICCI can play an important role in the journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat is to create 'middle manufacturing' capability for companies with capital between Rs 100 crore to 1,000 crore," he added.

FICCI Leadership on the Path Forward

Anant Goenka, President, FICCI said, "Maharashtra remains a key driver of India's economic momentum, setting benchmarks in manufacturing, services, and financial innovation, as one of the country's most industrialized and investment-friendly states."

Harsh Pati Singhania, Past President, FICCI said, "FICCI marked a turning point for Indian industry. As we approach the centenary of this historic journey, we now move forward to Viksit Bharat, as envisaged by our hon'ble Prime Minister."

Jyoti Vij, Director General, FICCI said, "FICCI is preparing to celebrate its centenary year in 2027, marking the pathway for rapid manufacturing expansion, green transitions and a sharper push for global competitiveness across Indian industry." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)