403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Drone Strike Hits Russian Port City, Civilians Injured
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone attack targeted the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk as part of a broader wave of strikes on southern Russian regions, leaving eight civilians wounded, according to official statements.
Regional authorities reported that air raid sirens were activated across several coastal areas from Sunday into Monday, including the resort city of Sochi, as the attacks unfolded.
In Novorossiysk, injuries were reported in multiple locations. Two children and one adult were hurt when a private residence was hit, while three others were injured following a strike on an apartment building. Additionally, two individuals were wounded in a separate incident on a road near the outskirts of the city, as stated by reports.
Officials indicated that the attack caused structural damage to six apartment buildings and two houses. Debris from intercepted drones also landed on various industrial facilities in the area.
Novorossiysk, a key location on the Black Sea with both a commercial port and naval base, is home to approximately 250,000 residents.
According to reports citing defense authorities, a total of 148 drones were intercepted across multiple regions during the overnight assault on Sunday.
Regional authorities reported that air raid sirens were activated across several coastal areas from Sunday into Monday, including the resort city of Sochi, as the attacks unfolded.
In Novorossiysk, injuries were reported in multiple locations. Two children and one adult were hurt when a private residence was hit, while three others were injured following a strike on an apartment building. Additionally, two individuals were wounded in a separate incident on a road near the outskirts of the city, as stated by reports.
Officials indicated that the attack caused structural damage to six apartment buildings and two houses. Debris from intercepted drones also landed on various industrial facilities in the area.
Novorossiysk, a key location on the Black Sea with both a commercial port and naval base, is home to approximately 250,000 residents.
According to reports citing defense authorities, a total of 148 drones were intercepted across multiple regions during the overnight assault on Sunday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment