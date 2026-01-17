403
US lawmakers visit Copenhagen amid Greenland tensions
(MENAFN) A delegation of US lawmakers arrived Friday in central Copenhagen for a working lunch with Danish business leaders, as diplomatic tensions continue over Washington’s statements regarding Greenland.
The group traveled from the parliament building, Christiansborg, to the Confederation of Danish Industry, where discussions focused on economic ties and Denmark’s efforts to rally support over Greenland.
US Senator Dick Durbin said the visit was meant to highlight long-standing US ties with Denmark and Greenland. “We have been friends and allies with Denmark and Greenland for decades. We want them to know that we greatly appreciate that,” he said, adding that recent remarks by President Trump “do not align with what the American people feel and believe.”
Meanwhile, Danish parliament speaker and former defense minister Soren Gade criticized the US tone toward Greenland, writing on social media: “I never thought I would speak critically about the United States. But if I am to be able to look Danish veterans in the eye in the future, I can no longer remain silent.”
