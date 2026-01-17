ADF Neutralizes 96 Of 115 Russian Drones Since Yesterday Evening

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Telegram.

From 18:00 on Friday, January 16, the enemy attacked with 115 strike UAVs of the Shahed type, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones launched from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and temporarily occupied Donetsk. About 75 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30 on Saturday, January 17, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 96 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Russian army carries out more than 40 strikes on Sumy region, killing one person and injuring 11 others

Impacts by 16 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed drones (debris) at two locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that, according to intelligence data, Russia is preparing new large-scale strikes against Ukraine.