Djokovic Says 'Addiction' To Tennis Keeps Him Going At 38

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Melbourne: Novak Djokovic said Saturday he still gets a "drug-like" adrenaline rush from tennis and is not thinking about retiring anytime soon.

The 38-year-old is about to embark on his 21st Australian Open and remains among the top contenders, behind defending champion Jannik Sinner and top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

Melbourne Park is his favourite hunting ground, claiming 10 titles.

Despite scaling back his tournament appearances in recent years the Serbian great remains confident he can still compete with the best and is not ready to leave the sport behind.

"I'm still living my dream to be honest," the former world number one said on the eve of the opening Grand Slam of the year.

"It's passion and love for the game. It's the interaction with people. It's the energy that you feel when you walk out on the court.

"That adrenaline rush, it's almost like a drug.

"I think that a lot of the top athletes from different sports can relate to that. I have been at least hearing them speak about that.

"It's so addictive, you know, the feeling of competing."

His long-time rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have both hung up their racquets and Djokovic said he constantly got asked about when he would join them.

"I have been asked a lot about obviously when is the end date going to come for me, but I don't want to talk or think about it yet because I'm here, I'm competing," he said.

"When that arrives and kind of becomes ripe in my head, I'll share it with you, and then we can all discuss on the farewell tour.

"But right now I'm still number four in the world, still competing at the highest level, and I feel like there is no need to draw the attention to that discussion."