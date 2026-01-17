Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Campaign groups call on UK to halt all arms exports to Israel

2026-01-17 02:08:15
(MENAFN) A coalition of civil society organizations on Friday urged the UK government to halt all arms exports to Israel, rather than partially resuming some licenses.

The call came days after Business Secretary Peter Kyle indicated that the government might unblock arms sales. Campaign groups, including Campaign Against Arms Trade, Global Justice Now, Global Legal Action Network, International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, and War on Want, said they were “appalled” by any move to lift restrictions.

“The Government’s position was already untenable, temporarily suspending approximately 30 of 350 arms licenses to Israel, amounting to only 8.6% of total licenses,” the statement noted.

In September 2024, the UK suspended 30 of 350 arms export licenses following a review that identified a “clear risk” that some exports could be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law. Last May, then-Foreign Secretary David Lammy also halted negotiations with Israel on a new free trade agreement.

