403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Campaign groups call on UK to halt all arms exports to Israel
(MENAFN) A coalition of civil society organizations on Friday urged the UK government to halt all arms exports to Israel, rather than partially resuming some licenses.
The call came days after Business Secretary Peter Kyle indicated that the government might unblock arms sales. Campaign groups, including Campaign Against Arms Trade, Global Justice Now, Global Legal Action Network, International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, and War on Want, said they were “appalled” by any move to lift restrictions.
“The Government’s position was already untenable, temporarily suspending approximately 30 of 350 arms licenses to Israel, amounting to only 8.6% of total licenses,” the statement noted.
In September 2024, the UK suspended 30 of 350 arms export licenses following a review that identified a “clear risk” that some exports could be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law. Last May, then-Foreign Secretary David Lammy also halted negotiations with Israel on a new free trade agreement.
The call came days after Business Secretary Peter Kyle indicated that the government might unblock arms sales. Campaign groups, including Campaign Against Arms Trade, Global Justice Now, Global Legal Action Network, International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, and War on Want, said they were “appalled” by any move to lift restrictions.
“The Government’s position was already untenable, temporarily suspending approximately 30 of 350 arms licenses to Israel, amounting to only 8.6% of total licenses,” the statement noted.
In September 2024, the UK suspended 30 of 350 arms export licenses following a review that identified a “clear risk” that some exports could be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law. Last May, then-Foreign Secretary David Lammy also halted negotiations with Israel on a new free trade agreement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment