403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Recognizes Greenland as Part of Denmark
(MENAFN) The Kremlin on Friday affirmed Greenland’s legal position as a part of Denmark, while also labeling recent developments concerning the island as “very controversial.”
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a press conference, “We proceed from the understanding that Greenland is a territory of the Kingdom of Denmark,” emphasizing that Moscow is keeping a close eye on the situation surrounding the island.
He highlighted that both Denmark and Greenland have publicly denied any plans to sell the territory, but acknowledged hearing claims from Washington that the US is considering a “monetary offer to acquire Greenland in one form or another.”
Peskov further characterized the Greenland situation as “unusual” and even “extraordinary, from the perspective of international law.”
Greenland has drawn interest from the United States due to its strategic position, valuable mineral resources, and growing concerns about Russian and Chinese activity in the region. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to acquire the island and has not ruled out the possibility of using military means.
Both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected any proposals to sell the territory, reiterating Denmark’s sovereignty over the island.
On Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry stated that it will continue enhancing its defense presence in the Arctic in response to perceived threats linked to Greenland, also calling claims about "Russian and Chinese activity" near the island as “unacceptable” grounds for the current tensions.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a press conference, “We proceed from the understanding that Greenland is a territory of the Kingdom of Denmark,” emphasizing that Moscow is keeping a close eye on the situation surrounding the island.
He highlighted that both Denmark and Greenland have publicly denied any plans to sell the territory, but acknowledged hearing claims from Washington that the US is considering a “monetary offer to acquire Greenland in one form or another.”
Peskov further characterized the Greenland situation as “unusual” and even “extraordinary, from the perspective of international law.”
Greenland has drawn interest from the United States due to its strategic position, valuable mineral resources, and growing concerns about Russian and Chinese activity in the region. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to acquire the island and has not ruled out the possibility of using military means.
Both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected any proposals to sell the territory, reiterating Denmark’s sovereignty over the island.
On Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry stated that it will continue enhancing its defense presence in the Arctic in response to perceived threats linked to Greenland, also calling claims about "Russian and Chinese activity" near the island as “unacceptable” grounds for the current tensions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment