A Story Rooted In Place: Prague, London, And New Zealand

This season, readers are invited on a rare geographic and emotional journey through the evocative pages of From Error to Error. Written by Monika Killeen, this narrative memoir captures the spirit of three distinctive worlds - Prague's charged streets, London's restless energy, and the quiet hum of an island off New Zealand's coast.

In From Error to Error, place is never merely a backdrop - it is a living presence that gets under your skin, shaping identity and perception. Each city serves as a chapter of transformation for the protagonist, whose life unfolds in unexpected directions. Through Killeen's storytelling, readers feel the cold stone of Charles Bridge beneath their hands, the pulse of London's relentless pace, and the hushed serenity of an island where healing finally feels possible.

Monika Killeen brings an unusual authenticity to these landscapes, drawn from real lived experience. Her writing captures the subtle evolution that happens when we move: how places change us, expose us, unsettle us, and sometimes save us.

This story arrives at a time when many are re-evaluating their sense of home and searching for grounding in an unpredictable world. It reminds readers that home is often less about geography and more about the people we allow to hold us - and the truths we are willing to face within ourselves.

With cinematic detail and emotional clarity, the story invites readers to travel across continents while confronting the interior maps that guide - and sometimes misguide, every human life.

About the Author:

Monika Killeen is a writer and psychotherapist whose work explores themes of trauma, healing, cultural identity, and the female experience. With roots in Central Europe and a life spanning several countries, Killeen brings a unique perspective to her writing.

Book Name: FROM ERROR TO ERROR

Author Name: Monika Killeen

ISBN Number: 196896679X

Ebook Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here