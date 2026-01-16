Kishi-Moon Tie Still Afflicts Japan As Abe Assassin Faces Verdict

MENAFN - Asia Times) “Coming events cast their shadows before.” This remark is attributed to the Roman statesman and philosopher Marcus Tullius Cicero. Essentially it says that historical events, while occurring with no advance notice, are actually foreshadowed by auguries. With the passing of time, reflecting the wills of various players, the drama gains momentum and reaches its climax.

In other words, the past offers an understanding of the present. This likely holds true with the assassination three and a half years ago of Shinzo Abe, Japan's former prime minister, by Tetsuya Yamagami. Nara District Court will hand down its verdict in the case this coming Wednesday, January 21.

On July 8, 2022, then-41-year-old Yamagami, armed with a homemade firearm, shot and killed Abe in front of Yamato-Saidaiji train station in Nara Prefecture, while Abe was campaigning on behalf of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's candidate in the upper house election.

According to media reports, Yamagami told interrogators that his mother had made sizeable donations to the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification – previously known as the Unification Church – and thereby forced his family into bankruptcy.

“I believed Abe was tied to the Unification Church,” Yamagami was alleged to have said, in justifying his actions. He explained further that Nobusuke Kishi, Japan's prime minister from 1957 to 1960 and Abe's grandfather, had“brought the Unification Church to Japan. That's why I killed him.”

During some research research five years before Abe's shock assassination, I stumbled upon a document that would cast its shadow on subsequent events.

I had found the document, a personal letter from Nobusuke Kishi to US President Ronald Reagan dated November 26, 1984, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. In the letter, Kishi requested Reagan's assistance in obtaining the release from a US federal prison of Sun Myung Moon, founder of the Unification Church, often colloquially known as the Moonies.

Kishi wrote:“Rev. Moon is now under unjust confinement. With your cooperation, I would like to ask that he be released by all means from his unfair imprisonment as soon as possible.” The letter went on to say:“My understanding of Rev. Moon is that he is a genuine man, staking his life on promoting the ideals of freedom and correcting communism.”

Two years before Kishi wrote that lettter, at the Southern District Court in Manhattan, New York, Moon had been convicted of tax fraud, sentenced to an 18-month prison term and fined $25,000. He'd been charged with failure to report interest income from bank accounts in New York and shares from a company with ties to his church. The defense had contended that Moon was holding the funds as a trustee of the church, but his conviction had been upheld on a split decision, Moon sent to a federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, from July 1984.

It was four months after Moon had started serving his sentence that Kishi sent the letter to Reagan, requesting Moon's release.

In a letter dated March 5, 1985, Reagan replied to Kishi that an executive clemency request“is being considered by the Pardon Attorney's office at the Justice Department. I can assure you that your thoughts will be given very careful consideration during this process. Thank you again for your thoughtfulness in sharing your views with me.”