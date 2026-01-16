J&K Students Fly Home From Iran After MEA Travel Advisory

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Amid escalating tensions in Iran, around 100 medical students from Jammu and Kashmir are returning home through commercial flights, sources said on Friday.

According to details, most of the students are currently at Shiraz Airport and are travelling to India via Air Arabia flight G9-214 from Shiraz to Sharjah, followed by a connecting Air Arabia flight G9-463 to Indira Gandhi International Airport. The flight is scheduled to land in New Delhi at 2.40 am.

Another batch of students is departing from Tehran International Airport on board Mahan Air flight W5-071, which is expected to arrive in New Delhi at 12.10 am, sources said. They added that the students, along with a significant number of pilgrims, are travelling on the two flights and are expected to proceed to Srinagar on morning flights, reported news agency KNO.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid all travel to Iran and advising those already present there to leave by available means, including commercial flights. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the situation in Iran is being closely monitored and that the government will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian citizens.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said it is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Iran and has issued advisories for Indian nationals, while clarifying that India's engagement at the Chabahar port is continuing under a conditional US sanctions waiver.