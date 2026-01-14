Qatari-Saudi Business Council's Follow-Up Committee Discusses Proposal On Establishing Joint Investment Company

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Follow-Up Committee stemming from the Joint Qatari-Saudi Business Council held a meeting in Riyadh, chaired by Hamad bin Ali Al Shuwair, Chairman of the Joint Qatari-Saudi Business Council, and Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Misnad, Qatar Chamber Board Member and Member of the Qatari-Saudi Business Council.

The meeting discussed ways to stimulate the role of the sectoral committees within the Council in general, and the education and health sectors in particular.

It also reviewed a proposal to prepare a study on establishing a joint investment company aimed at enhancing economic integration between the two countries, in addition to intensifying communication with the relevant authorities and unifying delegations for foreign visits from both sides.

Attendees also reviewed a number of topics, including the importance and advantages of Hamad Port for Saudi traders, customs tariffs on Qatari goods, and the temporary entry of equipment and vehicles from Qatar.

In his remarks, Al Misnad noted that the formation of the Committee reflects the mutual keenness of both sides to activate the outcomes of the Joint Business Council's meetings and translate its recommendations into practical steps that contribute to strengthening economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

He also stated that the committee plays a leading role in identifying the challenges facing the business community in both countries and working to address them, in addition to proposing initiatives that would enhance cooperation between business owners and open new opportunities for joint and mutual investments, thereby increasing trade exchange and strengthening bilateral economic partnership.

He affirmed the Qatar Chamber's commitment to strengthening close cooperation with its Saudi counterparts through the Qatari-Saudi Business Council, in line with the deep-rooted fraternal and historical relations between the two countries and the wise directives of their leaderships aimed at promoting economic integration and developing strategic partnerships.