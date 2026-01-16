Russian Forces Attack Nikopol District, Casualties Reported
The occupiers attacked the Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones. The city of Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets and Pokrovske communities, came under fire.Read also: Russian troops attack Nikopol, two dead and six wounded
"Unfortunately, there are fatalities. According to the latest data, seven people have been injured," the regional governor said, adding that one woman remains hospitalized in serious condition.
He noted that six apartment buildings, five private houses, and a non-residential building were damaged, along with a municipal utility facility, several vehicles, a power line, and gas pipelines.
Photo credit: Oleksandr Hanzha
