Ukrainian President Meets With Speaker Of Latvia's Saeima
"I held a meeting with the Speaker of the Latvian Saeima, Daiga Mieriņa. We discussed the negotiation process for achieving peace, the diplomatic situation, cooperation with partners within the Coalition of the Willing, Latvia's continued participation in the PURL initiative, co-production under the SAFE instrument, and areas of partnership in advanced technologies where Ukraine can share its experience," the statement said.
Zelensky thanked Latvia for its defense, financial, and humanitarian assistance, as well as for supporting Ukraine's international initiatives.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
