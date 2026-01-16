Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Awards Another 109 Military Personnel, 52 Posthumously

Zelensky Awards Another 109 Military Personnel, 52 Posthumously


2026-01-16 03:14:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the corresponding decree No. 59/202 of January 16 was published on the website of the head of state.

The document states that the awards were given for personal courage in defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for selfless performance of military duty.

Read also: Zelensky, Lammy discuss energy support package for Ukrain

The defenders received the Cross of Military Merit, the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky and For Courage, and the medals For Military Service to Ukraine, Defender of the Fatherland, and For Saving Lives.

As reported by Ukrinform, by decree of January 2, the President awarded state awards to 310 defenders of Ukrain, 155 of them posthumously.

Photo: OP

MENAFN16012026000193011044ID1110609026



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search