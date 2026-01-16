Zelensky Awards Another 109 Military Personnel, 52 Posthumously
The document states that the awards were given for personal courage in defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for selfless performance of military duty.Read also: Zelensky, Lammy discuss energy support package for Ukrain
The defenders received the Cross of Military Merit, the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky and For Courage, and the medals For Military Service to Ukraine, Defender of the Fatherland, and For Saving Lives.
As reported by Ukrinform, by decree of January 2, the President awarded state awards to 310 defenders of Ukrain, 155 of them posthumously.
