Azerbaijan Adds State Sovereignty Day To Official Holidays

2026-01-16 03:14:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan has officially added September 20 - State Sovereignty Day to the country's list of national holidays, according to amendments to the Labor Code approved by President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Previously observed as a working day, State Sovereignty Day will now be celebrated as a formal holiday.

Trend News Agency

