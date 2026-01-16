403
Azerbaijan Adds State Sovereignty Day To Official Holidays
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan has officially added September 20 - State Sovereignty Day to the country's list of national holidays, according to amendments to the Labor Code approved by President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
Previously observed as a working day, State Sovereignty Day will now be celebrated as a formal holiday.
