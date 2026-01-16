Faithful Tallow Co. Expands Tallow Product Line With New Tallow Dog Shampoo“Tallow & Tails”

MENAFN - GetNews)



"An image of Faithful Tallow Co. new assorted 3 scent tallow dog shampoo 3-set."Faithful Tallow a tallow product seller comes out with their new Tallow Dog Shampoo infused with essential oils.

Faithful Tallow Co. is expanding its tallow product line with the launch of a new tallow-based dog shampoo, with a pre-sale beginning ahead of the official product release on February 1. This marks the company's first shampoo made specifically for dogs and reflects growing interest from pet owners seeking simpler, ingredient-focused grooming products.

The new essential oil infused tallow dog shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients, including locally sourced beef tallow. It is designed for dogs of all ages, breeds, and sizes and is safe for regular use. The lick-safe formula gives pet owners peace of mind while providing a gentle way to keep dogs clean without harsh additives.

Faithful Tallow Co.'s Tallow & Tails dog shampoo is naturally rich in vitamins A, D, E, and K, which are commonly found in tallow-based skincare. These vitamins help support healthy skin and coat care while maintaining natural moisture. The shampoo is made to calm dry, itchy, or irritated skin while gently cleaning and softening fur. It does not contain harsh chemicals and is positioned as a non-toxic option for everyday grooming routines.

The new shampoo will be available in three different options to meet a range of needs and scent preferences, including scented and unscented choices.

The Tropical variety offers a light, fruity scent designed to feel fresh without being overpowering. It features notes of coconut and pineapple, balanced with softer notes of guava, sugar cane, peach, and amber wood. Ingredients include water, a mild coconut cleanser (cocamidopropyl betaine), castile soap, colloidal oatmeal, tallow, coconut oil, vitamin E oil, natural fragrance oil, sodium benzoate, and potassium sorbate.

The Lavender variety provides a simple, calming scent using lavender essential oil. It is designed for a clean, soothing wash that supports relaxed grooming sessions. Ingredients include water, a mild coconut cleanser (cocamidopropyl betaine), castile soap, colloidal oatmeal, tallow, coconut oil, vitamin E oil, lavender essential oil, sodium benzoate, and potassium sorbate.

The Unscented variety is created for dogs with sensitive skin or scent sensitivities. With no added fragrance, it offers the same gentle cleansing and skin-supporting benefits while keeping the formula as simple as possible. Ingredients include water, a mild coconut cleanser (cocamidopropyl betaine), castile soap, colloidal oatmeal, tallow, coconut oil, vitamin E oil, sodium benzoate, and potassium sorbate.

According to Faithful Tallow Co., the new dog shampoo was created for customers who already trust the brand's tallow-based products and want the same ingredient standards extended to pet care. The company views the product as a natural extension of its existing lineup rather than a departure from its core values.

The pre-sale gives customers early access to the new dog shampoo before the full launch on February 1. More details about availability, ordering, and product updates will be shared through the company's website as the launch date approaches.