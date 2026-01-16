“Glitch World” To Unveil Its Novel Anime Concept At Art In Space Dubai

European creative studio Aniline Studio to debut a new anime universe blending art, technology, and interactive storytelling at Downtown Dubai's Art in Space, from January 24–30

Published: Fri 16 Jan 2026, 7:05 PM

Aniline Studio , a European-based creative studio, has announced plans to reveal its latest anime project,“Glitch World,” at the renowned Art in Space gallery in Downtown Dubai. The exhibition will run from January 24 to 30, with the opening day reserved exclusively for anime enthusiasts, offering first-hand access to the creator's novel concept, upcoming projects, and the creative inspiration behind Glitch World.

The Glitch World exhibition will showcase an anime cartoon video trailer, life-sized character prototypes, and complimentary anime stickers for visitors, alongside a curated range of branded merchandise including posters, badges, pins, and keychains. Guests can also enjoy interactive activities such as mystery-themed computer games and engage with an AI character from Glitch World at the virtual HoloBox area. A colourful, anime-themed press wall will provide a space for photo opportunities and creative expression. The event is expected to attract several regional influencers and bloggers from the visual arts and gaming industries, offering visitors opportunities to meet and interact with them.

Glitch World is an anime concept envisioned by Diana Koroleva, one of the youngest emerging creative visionaries, who aims to introduce a fresh perspective to the global anime landscape. Drawing inspiration from classic Japanese anime aesthetics, the concept introduces a cast of distinctive characters, each with unique personalities and superpowers. The universe is led by four central characters: Glitch, Virus-Yamiko, Maya, and Tenshi.

Commenting on the official launch, Diana Koroleva said:“Glitch World is a concept born out of love for creativity, technology, and a dream to create something truly alive. Every element and character is crafted with heart and attention to detail, designed to deliver a unique experience and immerse audiences in a world of emotion and discovery.”

At just 12 years old, Diana has developed a strong passion for character creation and visual storytelling within the anime genre. She transforms her sketches into animated avatars with rich backstories and personalities. Alongside her artistic talent, she has explored the Roblox Studio platform, leading to the co-creation of Mystery Life - her first milestone in developing a virtual game world inhabited by anime characters, produced with the support of her team.

Diana has also recently produced an indie mini-anime series based on Mystery Life, bringing her characters to life on screen. Deeply inspired by Japanese culture and language, her work reflects a nuanced understanding of emotion, mood, and visual expression. She is currently refining Glitch World, with the anime trailer featuring its characters set for release in the coming months to her growing fan base.

Although Glitch World is still in its early development stage, the concept has already received strong interest from young anime enthusiasts across Western markets, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The project is set to actively target major anime and gaming markets such as the United States, Europe, and Japan in the years ahead. Aniline Studio has also hinted at future expansion plans, including the development of a psychological yet age-appropriate horror-themed game within Glitch World's visual novel universe.

Looking ahead, Aniline Studio aims to establish Glitch World as a long-term digital franchise by expanding its portfolio across animation, gaming, and interactive AI-driven experiences. Planned developments include full-length cartoon episodes, online gaming quests, and AI-operated virtual characters, creating a fully immersive ecosystem that bridges anime, gaming, and digital reality.

On the opening day of the exhibition, one lucky visitor will win a Ray-Ban Meta smart glass, featuring high-resolution photo capture, video recording, music playback, and access to Meta's AI voice assistant. A limited number of Mystery Boxes will also be distributed daily to registered guests at the booth, with winners announced at 7:00pm throughout the event.

Art in Space is a Dubai-based creative lab and exhibition venue where Glitch World will officially debut, offering a cutting-edge, multi-sensory environment for digital artists, creators, and collectors to experience the intersection of art, technology, and virtual reality.

Interested guests can learn more about Aniline Studio's latest projects and secure early bird access to Glitch World, including exclusive activities and prize opportunities by registering at anilinestudio/event