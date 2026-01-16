Secretary Rubio's Call With Italian Foreign Minister Tajani

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani about the ongoing U.S.-led efforts to bring a negotiated end to the Russia-Ukraine war. They also discussed Venezuela, the importance of counternarcotics cooperation and continued support of Middle East security and stability.

