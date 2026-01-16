Chhattisgarh: SDM Suspended Over Failure To Halt Obscene Dance Performances

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Jan 16 (IANS) In a significant administrative crackdown, Raipur Divisional Commissioner Mahadev Kawre has suspended Deputy Collector (SDM) Tulsidas Markam of Mainpur subdivision in Gariaband district with immediate effect.

The action follows an investigation confirming that Markam granted irregular permission for a dance programme featuring“obscene dances” and failed to intervene despite being present during the event. The six-day programme, organised by a local youth committee, took place from January 5 to 10, 2026, in Urmal village under Devbhog police station area, Amlipadar tehsil, and Mainpur development block.

Permission was issued by SDM Markam on December 29, 2025, ostensibly for "entertainment," but the performances escalated into explicit and vulgar acts, including semi-nude dancing, as captured in multiple viral videos on social media.

Markam was personally present at the venue on the night of January 9, 2026, where videos purportedly showed him and police personnel showering money on performers, recording the acts, and remaining passive amid the objectionable content.

The scandal sparked widespread outrage, prompting swift initial action by Gariaband Collector“Bhagwan Singh Uike”, who removed Markam from his post on January 11 or 12, attached him to the district headquarters, and ordered a probe by the Additional Collector.

The Additional Collector's investigation report, submitted on January 14, 2026, concluded that the permission violated rules, obscene activities persisted unchecked, and the SDM's presence and inaction constituted serious negligence and misconduct unbecoming of a public servant. Based on this report and the viral evidence, the Divisional Commissioner escalated the matter to suspension under the relevant service rules.

The controversy also led to the arrest of“14 organisers”, suspension of“three policemen”, and further legal action against an Odisha-based dancer.

Authorities emphasised that official silence or facilitation of such acts amounts to dereliction of duty, especially in rural areas where such programmes can undermine public morality and safety. This case highlights ongoing concerns over the enforcement of cultural and decency norms in Chhattisgarh's remote regions, with officials now facing stricter scrutiny for lapses in oversight.

The suspension underscores the administration's zero-tolerance stance on administrative complicity in public scandals.