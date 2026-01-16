Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China, Canada Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties During Canadian PM Visit

China, Canada Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties During Canadian PM Visit


2026-01-16 09:10:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Thursday with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is visiting Beijing, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors.

According to China's Xinhua news agency, President Xi said the two sides should strengthen their relationship along a path of stable and sustainable development for the benefit of both peoples, and build a new strategic partnership between China and Canada.

He emphasised that the core of China-Canada economic and trade relations lies in mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. Prime Minister Carney, who met Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday, is also scheduled to hold discussions with business leaders to explore trade opportunities.

Carney's visit marks the first time a Canadian head of government has visited China in eight years.

MENAFN16012026000063011010ID1110607924



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search