China, Canada Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties During Canadian PM Visit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Thursday with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is visiting Beijing, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors.

According to China's Xinhua news agency, President Xi said the two sides should strengthen their relationship along a path of stable and sustainable development for the benefit of both peoples, and build a new strategic partnership between China and Canada.

He emphasised that the core of China-Canada economic and trade relations lies in mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. Prime Minister Carney, who met Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday, is also scheduled to hold discussions with business leaders to explore trade opportunities.

Carney's visit marks the first time a Canadian head of government has visited China in eight years.