Gevo Names Alex Clayton Chief Carbon Officer To Lead Gevo's Carbon Market Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), a leader in renewable fuels, chemicals, and carbon management, today announced that Alex Clayton has been named Chief Carbon Officer, transitioning from his previous role as Chief Business Development Officer. This appointment is part of a series of strategic organizational realignments supporting Gevo's forward-looking growth plan.

“We believe this business is a key component of our long-term revenue growth,” said Paul Bloom, President of Gevo.“Alex and his team have done an exceptional job launching this business and beginning to establish Gevo as a global leader in the growing carbon market.”

Gevo is a pioneer in the voluntary carbon markets (“VCM”) focused on the production and delivery of carbon dioxide removal credits. Gevo believes Gevo's North Dakota facility (“GND”) is the largest producer of engineered carbon dioxide removal credits and is the only ethanol carbon capture and storage project to issue credits with thousand-year permanence.

“Gevo continues to drive innovation and operate a multi-faceted business model; and the advancement of voluntary carbon markets creates a tremendous opportunity to build value for our shareholders,” said Mr. Clayton.“I'm excited to evolve my role with Gevo as we grow new revenue opportunities. Agriculture continuously drives efficiency, typically doing more with less. Participating in that journey by connecting the solutions in agriculture to global carbon markets is what I value most in this role.”

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America's future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including synthetic aviation fuel (“SAF”), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. Gevo also owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. Additionally, Gevo developed the world's first production facility for specialty ATJ fuels and chemicals operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world's first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at our North Dakota site. Gevo's market-driven“pay-for-performance” approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, without limitation, including the new role of Alex Clayton, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

Media Contact

Heather L. Manuel

VP, Stakeholder Engagement & Partnerships

...

IR Contact

Eric Frey

VP of Finance & Strategy

...

For more information, see