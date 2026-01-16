Al Naboodah Welcomes Fleetwood, Mcilroy And Lowry To Dubai Invitational

Tournament host Abdulla Al Naboodah (second left) welcomes defending champion Tommy Fleetwood (second right), five-time Major champion Rory McIlroy (right) and 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry (left) to Park Hyatt Resort ahead of the 2026 Dubai Invitational. The second edition of the tournament is currently underway at Dubai Creek Resort from January 15-18, with 60 DP World Tour professionals competing alongside 60 amateurs in the Pro-Am format over the first three days, before a professionals-only final round on Sunday.

