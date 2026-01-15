Moonkie Redefines Toddler Mealtime With Launch Of Award-Nominated Stainless Steel Silicone Suction Bowl

MENAFN - GetNews)Moonkie, a premium baby brand dedicated to the harmony of style and functionality, today announced the official launch of its. The launch comes on the heels of a major industry milestone, as the product was recently named a nominee for theahead of its commercial release.

Designed to "calm the chaos" of toddler mealtimes, the new 13-oz bowl introduces a sophisticated solution to the universal challenge of spills and cleanup. By seamlessly fusing high-grade 304 stainless steel with a high-traction platinum silicone base, Moonkie has developed a feeding essential that is as durable as it is aesthetically refined, meeting the high standards of today's design-conscious parents.

Engineering Safety and Hygiene into Everyday Moments

The Moonkie Stainless Steel Silicone Suction Bowl is built on a foundation of safety and "mess-free" innovation. Recognizing that the transition to self-feeding is a pivotal developmental milestone, the bowl features a powerful suction base that secures firmly to most flat surfaces and high chair trays, effectively preventing the flips and drops common during toddlerhood.







Beyond its stability, the bowl's one-piece seamless construction sets a new benchmark for hygiene and parental convenience. Unlike traditional multi-part bowls that require tedious dismantling to clean hidden crevices, Moonkie's integrated design-including its matching silicone cover-is fully dishwasher safe. This eliminates water traps and mold risks, allowing parents to wash and dry the entire unit as one piece without the hassle of disassembly. For best results, Moonkie recommends using the top rack of the dishwasher and drying promptly to maintain the stainless steel's pristine finish.

The dual-material architecture also provides natural heat insulation for tiny hands and significant noise reduction, creating a calmer sensory environment for both parent and child.

Product Standards and Availability

Every Moonkie product is crafted to celebrate the lifelong bond between parent and child. The Stainless Steel Silicone Suction Bowl is:



Certified for Safety: Rigorously tested to meet CPSIA, REACH, FDA, and EN14372 standards, and is entirely free of BPA and toxic chemicals.

Effortless Maintenance: All parts are dishwasher safe (top rack recommended); dry promptly to prevent water spots. Gift-Ready: Packaged elegantly in timeless neutral tones, including a protective silicone cover for easy food storage and travel.

The bowl is available starting today in a 2-pack for $18.99.

Limited-Time Launch Promotion

To celebrate the official launch and the Baby Innovation Award nomination, Moonkie is offering a special promotion from January 15th through January 21st. During this period, customers who add any item to their cart can enjoy 15% OFF the new Stainless Steel Silicone Suction Bowl. To shop the collection, visit .

About Moonkie

Moonkie [moon-kee] is a baby brand born from the tender balance of tranquility and play. Inspired by the gentle glow of the moon and the curiosity of childhood, Moonkie creates products that capture the beauty of the early years. From thoughtfully designed essentials to skill-building toys, every product is made to celebrate the lifelong bond between parent and child-one cherished moment at a time.